Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $3.88 Million Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 133.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,369 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Tri-Continental worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tri-Continental stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $35.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.96.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $3.311 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

