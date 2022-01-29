Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $4.63 Million Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) by 773.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,285 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,586 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,738,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,606,000 after purchasing an additional 150,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,543,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,607,910 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $11.10 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

