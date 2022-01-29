Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 107.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,128,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 585,023 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $58,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.85. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

