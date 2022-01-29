Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $5.83 Million Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,989 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nuance Communications by 52.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth about $163,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $270,192.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sanjay Vaswani sold 42,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $2,358,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,410,517 shares of company stock worth $77,654,801 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUAN opened at $55.08 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -611.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

