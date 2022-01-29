Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $4.60 Million in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 455,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the third quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the third quarter valued at about $505,000.

ARGUU stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17. Argus Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.64.

