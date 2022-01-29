Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 157,430 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 6,125.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,430 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Element Solutions worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 224.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 31,102 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,735,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,631,000 after buying an additional 18,152 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 148.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 203,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.46.

Shares of ESI opened at $21.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.