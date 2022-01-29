Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 323,725 DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 323,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $757,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,009,000.

Shares of DTRTU opened at $10.10 on Friday. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15.

