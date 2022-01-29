Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,393 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,703 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,658 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $177.95 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $239.79. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.19 and a 200-day moving average of $176.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.91.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

