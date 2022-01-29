Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,783 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of CHP Merger worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CHP Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in CHP Merger by 408.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 350,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 281,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CHP Merger by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,634,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,265,000 after acquiring an additional 36,036 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CHP Merger by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 556,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 147,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in CHP Merger by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 96,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 66,580 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHPM stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. CHP Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

