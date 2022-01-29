Wolverine Trading LLC Sells 76,314 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Wolverine Trading LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,314 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 157.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 12.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 66.1% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 122,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 30.5% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.68 per share, with a total value of $100,285.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $21.05.

