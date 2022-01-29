Wolverine Trading LLC Takes $2.16 Million Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 0.28% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLPX. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 138.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

MLPX stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $40.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.01.

