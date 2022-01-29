WOM Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $11.88 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $11.88 million and $2.47 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00043571 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00108108 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

