Woodcoin Market Cap Achieves $512,407.54 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $512,407.54 and approximately $910.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0638 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,911.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.34 or 0.06793083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.47 or 0.00288746 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.36 or 0.00779087 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010542 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00066149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009185 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.88 or 0.00403265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.37 or 0.00241008 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.