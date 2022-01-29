Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 194.5% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WOPEY opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37. Woodside Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodside Petroleum stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,623,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,866 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Woodside Petroleum worth $27,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

