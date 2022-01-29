WorkQuest Token Market Capitalization Achieves $382,508.44 (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. WorkQuest Token has a market capitalization of $382,508.44 and approximately $389,501.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WorkQuest Token

WorkQuest Token is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,163,179 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorkQuest Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WorkQuest Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

