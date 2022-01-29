Wownero (WOW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,330.00

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and $4,330.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for $0.0948 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00048759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

