WPP (LON:WPP) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

WPP has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($19.56) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.91) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($18.35) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,225 ($16.53) to GBX 1,475 ($19.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,266.44 ($17.09).

LON WPP traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,145.50 ($15.45). The company had a trading volume of 5,341,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,759. The company has a market capitalization of £13.21 billion and a PE ratio of 28.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,124.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,038.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 761.56 ($10.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,221.50 ($16.48).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

