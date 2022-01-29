Wrapmanager Inc. Has $7.07 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,087 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.8% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $308.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $323.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.57. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.47.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.