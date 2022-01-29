WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp downgraded WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in WW International by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in WW International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 70,032 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in WW International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of WW International by 7.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the second quarter valued at about $1,328,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $12.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. WW International has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $868.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.56.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.77 million. WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. WW International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

