X-CASH (XCASH) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, X-CASH has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $215,677.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000069 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.