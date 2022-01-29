X World Games Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week (XWG)

X World Games (CURRENCY:XWG) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, X World Games has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. X World Games has a total market cap of $94.45 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of X World Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X World Games coin can currently be bought for $0.0787 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.64 or 0.06778770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00055418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,439.32 or 0.99853874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00054168 BTC.

X World Games’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,997 coins. X World Games’ official Twitter account is @xwg_games

