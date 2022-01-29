Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Up 195.2% in January

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 195.2% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 912,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of XCRT stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Xcelerate has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.

About Xcelerate

Xcelerate, Inc engages in dental equipment, which develops, manufactures and markets atmospheric water generators for the dental market, home and office use. It provides dental networks for union members. The company was founded on November 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Mauldin, SC.

