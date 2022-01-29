Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Up 195.2% in January

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 195.2% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 912,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of XCRT stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Xcelerate has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.
About Xcelerate
