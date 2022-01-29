XeniosCoin (XNC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $104.60 Million

XeniosCoin (CURRENCY:XNC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. XeniosCoin has a total market cap of $104.60 million and approximately $53,592.00 worth of XeniosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XeniosCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00003617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XeniosCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.80 or 0.00289590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002166 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000071 BTC.

XeniosCoin Profile

XeniosCoin (XNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 28th, 2016. XeniosCoin’s total supply is 100,413,374 coins and its circulating supply is 76,274,958 coins. The official website for XeniosCoin is xenioscoin.com . XeniosCoin’s official Twitter account is @Xencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Xenios Coin (XNC) is designed to be a digital currency with real use. Starting with the support of the Hellenic Blockchain Association, it will be used as the official currency for yearly member subscriptions to the association. “

