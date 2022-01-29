XGOX (XGOX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40,510.24

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One XGOX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, XGOX has traded flat against the US dollar. XGOX has a market capitalization of $40,510.24 and approximately $58.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,893.15 or 1.00012328 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00076228 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00021583 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00035044 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002398 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.67 or 0.00500590 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XGOX Profile

XGOX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. XGOX’s official website is xgox.rocks . The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XGOX’s official message board is gocoin.rocks/forum . XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Go! is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

XGOX Coin Trading

