Xion Finance Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (XGT)

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Xion Finance has a market capitalization of $344,013.04 and approximately $280.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xion Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00048970 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.25 or 0.06738818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,888.03 or 0.99919829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00052368 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

