XMax Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One XMax coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. XMax has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $24,682.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XMax has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XMax Profile

XMX is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,918,818,535 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

