XTRABYTES Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.00 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $162,920.47 and $3.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00134694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00049253 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.48 or 0.00191303 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00029304 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000531 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

