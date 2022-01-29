Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. Xylem posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xylem.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.30.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $260,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,643 shares of company stock worth $7,766,221. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Xylem by 2.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Xylem has a 12-month low of $94.63 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.