Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Position Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Xylem by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Xylem by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 14.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $260,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,643 shares of company stock worth $7,766,221. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $101.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.52. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.63 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.30.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

