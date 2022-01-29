Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the December 31st total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:YGRAF opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. Yangarra Resources has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

