yAxis (YAXIS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $72,510.00

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. One yAxis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yAxis has a market cap of $781,540.84 and $72,510.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yAxis has traded 37.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00048878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.82 or 0.06780504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00052886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,168.69 or 1.00124017 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003181 BTC.

yAxis Coin Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yAxis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

