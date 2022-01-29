YENTEN Market Cap Hits $78,967.16 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $78,967.16 and $62.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YENTEN has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,592.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,544.10 or 0.06767565 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.94 or 0.00289785 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.23 or 0.00782684 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00009821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00066784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009235 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.69 or 0.00403508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.82 or 0.00241602 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

