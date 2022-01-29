YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 421.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,356 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.09% of YETI worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in YETI by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in YETI by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI opened at $62.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.09 and a 200-day moving average of $91.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.24 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $4,041,204.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,579 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.11.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.