YIELD App Reaches One Day Volume of $1.01 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, YIELD App has traded 2% higher against the dollar. YIELD App has a market cap of $39.36 million and $1.01 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000729 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00043492 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00108474 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App (YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 145,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 141,676,553 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

