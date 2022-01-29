YOYOW (YOYOW) Reaches Market Cap of $6.12 Million

YOYOW (CURRENCY:YOYOW) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, YOYOW has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One YOYOW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. YOYOW has a total market capitalization of $6.12 million and approximately $114,235.00 worth of YOYOW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00043272 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00108843 BTC.

YOYOW Profile

YOYOW (YOYOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2017. YOYOW’s total supply is 1,058,035,550 coins and its circulating supply is 510,236,080 coins. YOYOW’s official Twitter account is @InfoYoyow and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YOYOW is yoyow.org

According to CryptoCompare, “YOYOW is a Graphene based DAC for User Generated Content(UGC), focusing on the Chinese market at the first stage. The YOYOW coin is an asset issued on the BTS blockchain. “

YOYOW Coin Trading

