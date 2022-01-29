Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) is Schroder Investment Management Group’s 2nd Largest Position

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,496,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,046,207 shares during the quarter. Yum China accounts for 3.7% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 2.92% of Yum China worth $2,420,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in Yum China by 80.0% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Yum China by 3.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 264,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Yum China by 3.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Yum China by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Yum China by 42.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUMC opened at $46.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

