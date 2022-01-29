Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. Anavex Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Shares of AVXL opened at $12.17 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a market cap of $925.14 million, a P/E ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,071,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,794 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,393,000 after purchasing an additional 254,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 186,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,063,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

