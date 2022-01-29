Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.00. Apollo Global Management reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $5.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,131,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $81.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

In other news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey acquired 7,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,531,000 after buying an additional 380,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,064,000 after buying an additional 2,338,140 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,885,000 after buying an additional 3,539,101 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,435,000 after acquiring an additional 244,179 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 36.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,392 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

