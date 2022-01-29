Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report sales of $91.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.67 billion to $94.66 billion. Apple reported sales of $89.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full year sales of $384.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $375.27 billion to $392.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $410.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $398.61 billion to $423.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.99.

Shares of AAPL opened at $170.33 on Friday. Apple has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 68.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Apple by 11.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $425,686,000 after acquiring an additional 317,253 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

