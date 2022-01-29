Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $1.20. Cumulus Media reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7,400%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.19. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $237.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

CMLS stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. 11,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,377. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.60 and a beta of 2.00.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

