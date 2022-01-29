Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.41. First Horizon posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

FHN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,675,000. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 56,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in First Horizon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,147,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,357,000 after purchasing an additional 269,586 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 987,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,121,000 after purchasing an additional 344,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,127,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,201. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.41. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48.

First Horizon declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

