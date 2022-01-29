Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) to Announce -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncorus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($0.71). Oncorus posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oncorus.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:ONCR traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 99,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,338. The stock has a market cap of $82.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 5.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56. Oncorus has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $25.27.

In related news, COO Stephen Harbin acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oncorus by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 744,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Oncorus by 10,777.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 457,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oncorus by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 663,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 208,980 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oncorus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Oncorus by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 156,253 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncorus (ONCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.