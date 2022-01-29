Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Transocean posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Transocean.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Shares of NYSE RIG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,200,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,324,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43. Transocean has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 3.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 146.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,355 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 2,978.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,818,779 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,702 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 36.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,520 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 24,340 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Transocean by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 446,916 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 33,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the second quarter valued at about $960,000. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transocean (RIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.