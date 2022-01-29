Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. TriNet Group reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TNET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $48,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $2,073,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,860 shares of company stock worth $6,808,212. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,102,000 after acquiring an additional 78,945 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at $171,716,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45,484 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 631,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,791,000 after acquiring an additional 149,045 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.09.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

