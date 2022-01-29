Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Wolfspeed reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wolfspeed.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WOLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $75.06 and a 12-month high of $142.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.53.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolfspeed (WOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.