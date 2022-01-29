Zacks: Analysts Expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to post $182.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported sales of $138.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full-year sales of $756.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $755.60 million to $757.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $858.20 million, with estimates ranging from $855.40 million to $861.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALGM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In related news, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 8,625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $260,906,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $75,315.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,032,335 shares of company stock worth $273,825,418. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 402.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2,231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 40,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 40,390 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGM opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

