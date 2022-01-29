Zacks: Analysts Expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). American Superconductor posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

AMSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $71,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,761 shares of company stock worth $501,943 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,080,000 after buying an additional 544,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,890,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,556,000 after buying an additional 33,624 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,491,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after buying an additional 211,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,373,000 after buying an additional 38,123 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 65,260 shares during the period. 57.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

