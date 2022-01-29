Zacks: Analysts Expect AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Brokerages expect AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AvidXchange.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.15 by -0.23. The company had revenue of 65.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 61.65 million.

AVDX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 25.44.

AVDX traded up 0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 9.02. 1,602,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,442. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 15.48. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of 8.15 and a 1-year high of 27.43.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

