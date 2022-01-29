Zacks: Analysts Expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $136.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will post sales of $136.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.40 million and the highest is $136.91 million. Banner reported sales of $141.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $557.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.50 million to $566.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $603.46 million, with estimates ranging from $573.60 million to $621.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BANR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banner by 32.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter worth $221,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANR stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Banner has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average of $57.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.20%.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

