Zacks: Analysts Expect CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) will report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CohBar will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CohBar.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CohBar in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CohBar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.10.

Shares of CWBR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.32. 520,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,148. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. CohBar has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CohBar during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CohBar during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CohBar by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 659,012 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CohBar during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CohBar during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

